(WHTM) — Throughout the last week, we have been dealing with some of the worst air quality in the country, and in some cases the world.

For the last two days, we have seen the Air Quality index almost maxed out at the code purple stage or the code maroon stage.

So what does code purple or maroon air quality mean?

That means the air is very unhealthy for the entire public, and not just for those who have sensitivities or illnesses. This means everyone, no matter how healthy, should stay inside as much as possible. The air quality index will be between 201 and 300.

Code Maroon is considered by the Environmental Protection Agency as a health warning and that there are emergency conditions. It also means the air is downright hazardous to breathe. This means that the air quality index is reading anywhere above 300.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), wildfire smoke is made up of a mixture of gaseous pollutants. For example, one of these pollutants is carbon monoxide, and smoke from wildfires also contains hazardous air pollutants, water vapor, and particle pollution.

According to the EPA, individuals at greater risk of health effects from wildfire smoke include those with diseases of the heart and lungs older adults, young children, pregnant women, and outdoor workers.