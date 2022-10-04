CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?

Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Image courtesy of Organic Remedies

The “light show” is scheduled to happen every day in October from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organic Remedies partnered with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) to shed light on the work that is still needed to eradicate breast cancer.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families in PA each year. We want to do our part to support women currently battling breast cancer and celebrate the heroic survivors who have won the fight,” said Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies. “Lighting the sky pink throughout the month not only demonstrates our commitment to this worthy cause, but it also brings awareness to all who see this vivid display and will hopefully help us to raise more funds to support women with breast cancer.”

Organic Remedies is also donating a portion of profits to the PBCC for certain medical marijuana products.

PBCC is a local non-profit organization that offers educational programming, legislative advocacy, and breast cancer research grants for people battling with breast cancer.