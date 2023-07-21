YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual York State Fair is a highly anticipated event in the Midstate. Despite lower attendance last year, the fair still drew in over 352,000 visitors. In 2021, the fair had over 532,037.

So how did this massive event get started?

According to the York History Center, the fair had its beginning all the way back in 1756.

That was the year that Thomas Penn, the son of Pennsylvania’s founder, proclaimed that there would be two fairs every year. The first would take place in the summer, the other in the fall, according to the history center.

Over the next few decades, the fair continued, growing in popularity until 1815 when a man named Robert Dunn was murdered at the fall fair, according to explorepahistory.com.

In the aftermath, according to explorepahistory.com, citizens petitioned to end the event and it was paused for several decades.

But in 1853, the fair was brought back by the York County Agricultural Society relocating several times until it finally came to its current fairgrounds over three decades later, according to the history center.

The fair then continued successfully until 1918, when it was canceled for one year due to the influenza pandemic, according to explorepahistory.com. Over 100 years later, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair again in 2020.

This year the fair is taking place from July 21 to July 30. It is the 258th year of the fair.