(WHTM) — Occasionally, you may look up at a clear night sky and see some lights, or a string of them, floating across the sky.

No, they are not UFOs. They are a string of satellites.

The lights you are seeing are from Starlink. According to Starlink’s website, it is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting things such as streaming, gaming, and more.

Starlink works by having thousands of satellites that orbit the planet much closer than normal geostationary satellites, which orbit the earth at well over 30,000 kilometers (Or 18,600 miles) above the earth. The Starlink satellites orbit much closer to Earth, at around 550 kilometers (or 341 miles) above the Earth’s surface.

Starlink says that each satellite features a small flat panel design that has a dense launch stack. This is to take advantage of the launch capabilities of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Many people see these lights without even looking for them. But there is a way that you can track them. Find Starlink calculates when you can see the satellites above your location. You can click here to see where they will be in your area next.

Starlink says that their internet allows for those in rural and remote locations to have high-speed, low-latency internet. You can find more information by clicking here.