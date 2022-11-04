HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

What else do you need to know before you cast your vote in Pennsylvania?

  • Only first-time voters, or voters who are casting a vote in a new precinct for the first time, need to bring a valid ID. Photo or non-photo IDs are accepted.
  • Voters who received a mail-in ballot who want to vote at the polls instead must bring their mail-in ballot with them for it to be voided.
  • Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but never received it should vote at the polls with a provisional ballot. The appropriate county board of elections will verify that these individuals did not vote by mail.
  • If 50% of the voting machines at a polling location are not working, voters have the right to fill out an emergency paper ballot.

For a full list of voting tips from the Department of State, click here.