(WHTM)– Millions of people in the U.S. have asthma and use inhalers, maybe you’re one of them, but do you know what you are, and are not supposed to do when you’re done with them?

Mary Evans doesn’t but wishes she does.



“I have no place to get rid of them, I have called the hospital my husband took them out to our doctors they said we do not take them I have called every pharmacy in the area,” Mary Evans a local said.



Evans is on an oxygen machine and has used inhalers for over a decade. She knows you’re not supposed just to throw them in the trash. According to the FDA, the proper way to dispose of them is to bring them back to your doctor which is precisely what Mary, and her husband did.

“I’ve asked a couple of times and they’re like we don’t know. I’ve asked doctors, I’ve asked nurses, I’ve asked at the hospital you know places like that, and said I even called my hospital,” said Evans.



And despite all this frustration, she really doesn’t want just to give up and toss them in the garbage.



“I’m so afraid that it’s just going to make our air worse you know and our oceans worse because we don’t know where these ends up, we had no idea and I know I can’t give them to our recycle bin,” said Evans.



Mary knows she’s not alone in this she wants to do the right thing, but she, and everyone else like her, need a little help to make that happen.

“Some friends use inhalers, and they say the same thing. We throw them out; we don’t know what to do. I live in a 55-plus mobile Home Park, so I know there’s a lot of people in here that that might use them you know, and they don’t know what to do with them either,” said Evans.



