(WHTM) — Anglers in Pennsylvania don’t have to wait much longer before trout fishing season begins.

The regular trout and salmon season begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and runs through midnight on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4). Fishing hours are 24 hours a day after opening day.

The minimum size to keep a trout is seven inches and the daily creel limit is five trout (combining species).

To review other creel limits and size requirements, reference the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s chart.

Bass (largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted), muskellunge, pike, and pickerel can all be fished year-round.

Make sure you get your fishing license and read the 2023 Pennsylvania Fishing Summary before you cast your line.