(WHTM) — Earth just hit its unofficial heat record for the third time this week and hot weather has not avoided the Midstate.

According to abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara, if we hit 90 degrees today, it would be the region’s first heat wave of the year.

If you’ve been feeling the heat, there is a good chance your pet is too. Here is how to know if it’s too hot to walk your dog.

According to the American Kennel Club, one good way to check is to place your bare hand or foot on the ground your dog will be walking on for ten seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog to walk on.

Some other good rules to follow, according to Stella & Chewy, include that most dogs are at risk of heat stroke above 89 degrees. Outdoor activity can also be dangerous for many dogs at about 82 degrees, and for some dogs, even temperatures in the 70s can be dangerous.

Stella & Chewy says different dogs can handle different temperatures based on breed, size, age, coat thickness and color, and overall health. Dogs with flat faces are more prone to heat stroke, and, in general, dogs that are larger, older, and have darker coats are also more sensitive to heat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s also important to consider how the ground could burn your dog’s feet.

When the outside temperature is 85 degrees, the temperature of concrete is 105 and the temperature of asphalt is 130, according to a graphic posted by Susquehanna Township EMS on Facebook.

The graphic also shows that when the temperature raises to 90 degrees, concrete hits 125 and asphalt hits 140. At 95 degrees, concrete is 140 and asphalt is 155.

“Be aware and cautious. Severe burns can happen quickly, and in addition to causing terrible pain, they can become infected and cause life-threatening illnesses. If it’s too hot for YOUR feet, it’s too hot for theirs!” Susquehanna EMS wrote in the Facebook post.

Other health concerns that come with walking your dog in hot weather, according to the American Kennel Club, include dehydration, dehydration, sunburn, heat stroke, and even skin cancers.

The American Kennel Club says signs of heat stress in dogs include, looking for shade, limiting movement, restlessness, sitting or lying down, uncontrolled panting, vomiting, skin reddening, and excess saliva.

They say severe symptoms of heatstroke that require immediate veterinary attention include confusion, excessive drooling, thickening of saliva, bright red, blue, or purple gums, dizziness, rectal bleeding, refusing to drink, lethargy, loss of consciousness, or seizure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Luckily there are ways to help your dog when it’s hot.

The American Kennel Club recommends finding shade, applying ice packs to the chest under their front legs, pouring cool water over their head and body, giving them plenty of water, finding air conditioning indoors, or giving them a cooling mat.

Finally, while it’s best to keep your dog indoors in the heat, you have to take them out, there are also some things you can purchase to limit the impact on your dog’s health.

These can include purchasing and using sunscreen that is intended for dogs, sun shirts, or dog boots.