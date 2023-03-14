HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released a new list of Harrisburg’s five most wanted.

State Police say William Gaudette III, 78, is wanted for 2020-21 statutory rapes, indecent assaults, and victim intimidation of a minor. State Police say Gaudette III’s last known address is in Hummelstown.

Gaudette III is described as 5’11” with blue eyes and gray hair.

Rickey Anderson, 42, is wanted for a 2022 firearm offense in Harrisburg. State Police say his last known address is in Steelton, that he is 5’11”, has brown eyes, and brown hair.

Fredrick Frank, 40, is wanted for a 2021 drug distribution offense. His last known address is in Harrisburg and State Police say he has hazel eyes, brown hair, and stands at 5’11”.

Christian Melones, 51, is wanted for a 2021 hit and run crash involving injury in West Hanover Township. State Police say he is 5’11” with brown eyes and hair with a last known address in Harrisburg.

James Lewis Jr., 41, is wanted for a 2022 aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in Dauphin Borough. He is 5’9″ with brown eyes and hair with a last known address in Dauphin.

Anyone with information on these five individuals is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.