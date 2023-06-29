Shown is the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WHTM)– Out of all 50 states that make up America, how many capitals do you think you could name?

Pennsylvania’s capital is one of the top ten most forgotten and out of the commonwealth’s most populated areas, according to a study that used data from two Sporcle quizzes.

Most forgotten state capitals

While taking a social studies class you may have had to name all 50 state capitals, which likely now seem like impossible right off the head.

Harrisburg is ranked number eight on the most forgotten state capitals, according to the data from Sporcle’s US Capitals quiz, where participants are given 10 minutes to name all 50 capitals. Just under 69% of people who took the quiz remembered the commonwealth’s capital.

Besides being one of the most forgotten capitals, Pennsylvania was also mostly mistaken for Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

The number one most forgotten capital was Jefferson City in Missouri, with only just 61.5% of people being able to remember it. Austin, Texas was the most remembered capital with more than 86% of people being able to name it.

Most forgotten of Pennsylvania’s most populated cities

A Midstate county made the list of one of the most forgotten populated cities in Pennsylvania, according to Sporcle’s Pennsylvania Cities quiz where participants are given 6 minutes to name Pennsylvania’s 20 most populated cities.

Lebanon County was fourth on the list with just under 19% of people being able to remember the city. The most forgotten city was New Castle with a little over 12% of people being able to name the city. New Castle is only 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh and is located near the Ohio border.