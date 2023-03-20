(WHTM) — As Easter quickly approaches, make sure you know where you are going for Easter egg hunting this year. abc27 compiled this list of various Easter egg hunts and Easter activities throughout the Midstate.
Adams County
- Where: Township of Hampton Soccer Fields
- When: April 1 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (ages 10 and under)
- Learn more here.
- Where: East Berlin Community Park
- When: April 1 at 11 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (different hunts for various age groups)
- Learn more here.
- Where: Freedom Valley Church
- When: April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt and service
- Learn more here.
- Where: Hollabaugh Bros., Inc.
- When: April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt, wagon rides through the orchard, Easter-themed scavenger hunt, local market
- Learn more and register here.
Cumberland County
- Where: Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse
- When: April 8 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (various hunts for different age groups)
- Learn more and register here.
- Where: Adams-Ricci Community Park
- When: April 1 at 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- No registration required, learn more here.
- Where: Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy
- When: April 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt that spans Downtown Carlisle including 40+ businesses
- To learn more, visit the event website or their Facebook page.
- Where: Lower Allen Community Park
- When: April 1 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., or 11 a.m. (depending on age)
- What: Easter egg hunt
- To learn more about this event, click here.
- Where: Hampden Park (behind tennis courts)
- When: April 1 at 10 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (ages 2 through 8)
- More information available here.
Dauphin County
- Where: AACA Museum
- When: March 6 at 9 a.m. through April 30 at 5 p.m.
- What: Indoor Easter-themed scavenger hunt (ages 12 and under)
- To learn more about this month-long, indoor event, click here.
- Where: Steelton-Highspire High School
- When: April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- What: 10th annual Easter Extravaganza
- To learn more and register for a spot at this event, click here.
- Where: LifePoint Church
- When: March 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- Where: The Vineyard at Hershey
- When: March 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- What: Adult Easter egg hunt with pre-hunt mimosa, wine, and more. Live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day
- To buy tickets for this event, visit The Vineyard at Hershey’s website.
- Where: Lower Swatara Lions Club (Shopes Garden)
- When: April 8 at 10 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (kids ages 12 and under)
- To learn more, look at the Lower Swatara Lions Club’s events calendar.
- Where: The Whitaker Center
- When: March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- To buy tickets and learn more, click here.
Franklin County
- Where: Two Top Ruritan Club
- When: April 8 at 10 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- Where: Upton Community Center
- When: April 8t 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- Where: Marion First United Methodist Church
- When: April 1 at 9:30 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- Where: Andrew Buchanan Elementary School
- When: April 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
Juniata County
- Where: Juniata Valley Council Scout Shop and Service Center
- When: April 1 at 10 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- More information will be available here.
Lancaster County
- Where: Terre Hill Park
- When: April 8 at 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (ages 10 and under), face painting, magic show
- Learn more here.
- Where: Woodridge Swim Club
- When: April 8 at 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (ages 12 and under)
- Learn more here.
- Where: Newport Meadows
- When: March 25 at 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (ages 12 and under)
- Learn more and reserve a spot here.
- Where: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds
- When: April 1 at 10 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt, inflatables, games, food trucks
- To learn more about this event, visit their website.
Lebanon County
- Where: Life Connection Church
- When: April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt
- To learn more, click here.
Mifflin County
- Where: Calvary Bible Church
- When: April 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (starts at 10 a.m.) and Easter celebration
- No tickets necessary
Perry County
- Where: Butcher’s Farm Market
- When: April 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m.(ages 8 and under)
- More information available here.
York County
- Where: PennCares Hanover Office
- When: March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt (starts at 11 a.m.)
- Additional information available here.
- Where: Balla Cloiche Vineyards
- When: April 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- What: Adult Easter egg hunt, food by Kimmy’s BBQ
- For more information visit the vineyard’s calendar.
- Where: Brookside Park
- When: April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- What: “Bunny Fest” Easter egg hunt for children
- More information here.
- Where: Brookside Park
- When: April 7 at 8:30 p.m.
- What: Adult flashlight Easter egg hunt
- Costs $5/per person, more information on their website.
- Where: Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market (Easter apple hunt)
- When: April 8
- What: Easter apple hunt, multiple magic shows, balloon creations
- Learn more about this event here.
- Where: Kiwanis Lake
- When: April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, crafts
- For more information, click here.
- Where: Manheim Adventure Park
- When: April 2 at 12 p.m.
- What: Easter egg hunt, raffle, food trucks
- For more information, view their flyer.
Share your organization’s Easter egg hunts by emailing news@abc27.com.