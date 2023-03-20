If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

(WHTM) — As Easter quickly approaches, make sure you know where you are going for Easter egg hunting this year. abc27 compiled this list of various Easter egg hunts and Easter activities throughout the Midstate.

Adams County

Where: Township of Hampton Soccer Fields When: April 1 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt (ages 10 and under) Learn more here.



Where: East Berlin Community Park When: April 1 at 11 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt (different hunts for various age groups) Learn more here.



Where: Freedom Valley Church When: April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt and service Learn more here.



Where: Hollabaugh Bros., Inc. When: April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt, wagon rides through the orchard, Easter-themed scavenger hunt, local market Learn more and register here.



Cumberland County

Where: Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse When: April 8 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt (various hunts for different age groups) Learn more and register here.



Where: Adams-Ricci Community Park When: April 1 at 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt No registration required, learn more here.



Where: Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy When: April 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt that spans Downtown Carlisle including 40+ businesses To learn more, visit the event website or their Facebook page.



Where: Lower Allen Community Park When: April 1 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., or 11 a.m. (depending on age) What: Easter egg hunt To learn more about this event, click here.



Where: Hampden Park (behind tennis courts) When: April 1 at 10 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt (ages 2 through 8) More information available here.



Dauphin County

Where: AACA Museum When: March 6 at 9 a.m. through April 30 at 5 p.m. What: Indoor Easter-themed scavenger hunt (ages 12 and under) To learn more about this month-long, indoor event, click here.



Where: Steelton-Highspire High School When: April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. What: 10th annual Easter Extravaganza To learn more and register for a spot at this event, click here.



Where: LifePoint Church When: March 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt



Where: The Vineyard at Hershey When: March 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. What: Adult Easter egg hunt with pre-hunt mimosa, wine, and more. Live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day To buy tickets for this event, visit The Vineyard at Hershey’s website.



Where: Lower Swatara Lions Club (Shopes Garden) When: April 8 at 10 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt (kids ages 12 and under) To learn more, look at the Lower Swatara Lions Club’s events calendar.



Where: The Whitaker Center When: March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt To buy tickets and learn more, click here.



Franklin County

Where: Two Top Ruritan Club When: April 8 at 10 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt



Where: Upton Community Center When: April 8t 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt



Where: Marion First United Methodist Church When: April 1 at 9:30 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt



Where: Andrew Buchanan Elementary School When: April 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt



Juniata County

Where: Juniata Valley Council Scout Shop and Service Center When: April 1 at 10 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt More information will be available here.



Lancaster County

Where: Terre Hill Park When: April 8 at 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt (ages 10 and under), face painting, magic show Learn more here.



Where: Woodridge Swim Club When: April 8 at 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt (ages 12 and under) Learn more here.



Where: Newport Meadows When: March 25 at 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt (ages 12 and under) Learn more and reserve a spot here.



Where: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds When: April 1 at 10 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt, inflatables, games, food trucks To learn more about this event, visit their website.



Lebanon County

Where: Life Connection Church When: April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt To learn more, click here.



Mifflin County

Where: Calvary Bible Church When: April 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt (starts at 10 a.m.) and Easter celebration No tickets necessary



Perry County

Where: Butcher’s Farm Market When: April 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. What: Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m.(ages 8 and under) More information available here.



York County

Where: PennCares Hanover Office When: March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt (starts at 11 a.m.) Additional information available here.



Where: Balla Cloiche Vineyards When: April 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. What: Adult Easter egg hunt, food by Kimmy’s BBQ For more information visit the vineyard’s calendar.



Where: Brookside Park When: April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. What: “Bunny Fest” Easter egg hunt for children More information here.



Where: Brookside Park When: April 7 at 8:30 p.m. What: Adult flashlight Easter egg hunt Costs $5/per person, more information on their website.



Where: Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market (Easter apple hunt) When: April 8 What: Easter apple hunt, multiple magic shows, balloon creations Learn more about this event here.



Where: Kiwanis Lake When: April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, crafts For more information, click here.



Where: Manheim Adventure Park When: April 2 at 12 p.m. What: Easter egg hunt, raffle, food trucks For more information, view their flyer.



Share your organization’s Easter egg hunts by emailing news@abc27.com.