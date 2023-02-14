(WHTM) — It’s Valentine’s Day and if you didn’t get flowers for that special someone, now is your chance.

If you’re looking to support some local businesses today, here are some of the best florists in the Midstate according to Yelp.

Central Market Flowers

This flower shop is located on 258 N Queen Street in Lancaster. Central Market Flowers has eight reviews on Yelp with a total of five stars.

Creations With You in Mind

This florist is located on 131 Dock Street in Middletown. Creations With You in Mind has two reviews on Yelp with a total of five stars.

Floral Designs of Mount Joy

This florist is located on 1599 West Main Street in Mount Joy. Floral Designs of Mount Joy has 19 reviews on Yelp with a total of five stars.

Hammaker’s Flower Shop

This florist is located on 839 Market Street in Lemoyne. Hammaker’s Flower Shop has three reviews on Yelp with a total of five stars.

Jeffrey’s Flowers

This florist is located on 5217 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. Jeffrey’s Flowers has 17 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Lincolnway Flower Shop & Greenhouses

This florist is located on 3601 East Market Street in York. Lincolnway Flower Shop & Greenhouses has 12 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Maria’s Flowers

This flower shop is located on 218 W Chocolate Avenue in Hershey. Maria’s Flowers has 17 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Pamela’s Flowers

This florist is located on 439 N Enola Road in Enola. Pamela’s Flowers has six reviews on Yelp with a total of four stars.

Royer’s Flowers

With 16 locations across Pennsylvania, including locations in 11 Midstate cities, Royer’s Flowers has anywhere from four to five stars on Yelp depending on the location.

The Garden Path Gifts & Flowers

This florist is located on 3525 Walnut Street in Harrisburg. The Garden Path Gifts & Flowers has 17 reviews on Yelp with a total of 3.5 stars.

The Whimsical Poppy

This florist is located on 417 North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs. The Whimsical Poppy has eight reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.