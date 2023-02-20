PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Easter quickly approaching, many local businesses and churches are making delicious peanut butter, coconut cream, and butter cream Easter egg candies.

Here is a list of where you can get yours in the Midstate:

Chambers Hill United Methodist Church

Located at 6300 in Harrisburg, Chambers Hill United Methodist Church has peanut butter, coconut cream, butter cream, peppermint, double coconut, and maple walnut eggs. The eggs are $1.25 each and you can order them by calling 717-561-9958 or by visiting the church. Orders must be placed by Thursday, March 16. You can also purchase Chambers Hill United Methodist Church eggs at the following vendors:

Tuckey’s Bakery on Derry Street

Black Swan Antiques in Palmyra

The Feed Store on Jonestown Road

and Strite’s Orchard

Epiphany Lutheran Church

Located at 1100 Colonial Road in Harrisburg, Epiphany Lutheran Church has peanut butter, butter cream, and coconut cream eggs. The eggs are $1.50 each and you can pick them up during church office hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church also accepts orders by phone call at 717-657-8959.

Grace United Methodist Church

Located at 216 South Market Street in Mechanicsburg, Grace United Methodist Church is selling peanut butter, coconut cream, and butter cream eggs for $1.50 each. You can call the church at 717-766-3282 for more pickup and purchase information.

Rebman’s Peanut Butter Eggs

Located at 441 East Main Street in Mountville, Rebman’s Peanut Butter Eggs is selling peanut butter eggs on the weekends. They only accept cash, and you can refer to their Facebook for more information regarding operation hours.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Seven Sorrows Catholic Church

Located at 280 North Race Street in Middletown, Seven Sorrows Catholic Church is selling peanut butter, coconut, or butter cream eggs coated in milk or dark chocolate. Each egg costs $2.00. You can purchase the eggs by visiting the EGG store at the church. Hours of operation can be found by clicking here.

St. Paul Lutheran Church

Located at 201 West Louther Street in Carlisle, St. Paul Lutheran Church is selling peanut butter eggs. More information can be found by calling the church at 717-243-2319. Walnut Bottom Diner in Carlisle is a vendor and will be selling the eggs as well.

If you are selling peanut butter eggs or know of any local businesses selling them, feel free to email kfuller@abc27.com to have your business or church added to the list!