PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Your Christmas tree looks beautiful and festive, all decorated with ornaments and lights. But once the holiday season is over, recycling your tree can help reduce waste.

The York County Solid Waste Authority is holding a free Christmas tree recycling program for all York County residents once again this year.

Beginning Dec. 26, residents can bring their trees to the parking lot across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center in Manchester Township (located at 2651 Blackbridge Road) for recycling.

H&H General Excavating will recycle the trees into mulch. Residents must remove any ornaments, lights, tinsel, and protective bags from their trees before dropping them off, the York County Solid Waste Authority noted. The York County program runs through Jan. 31, 2023.

The York County Solid Waste Authority says many municipalities also offer Christmas tree collection for residents as part of the curbside recycling program. Residents can contact their municipality to find out if this service applies to them.

For people in other areas of Pennsylvania, Earth911 can help find places to drop off Christmas trees and other materials to be recycled.

Users just need to put in the item they want to recycle and their zip code.