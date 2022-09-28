MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Public Interest Law Center and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report showing the number of people in each Pennsylvania county that are in state prison. The report was released on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The data and report are made possible by the 2021 Legislative Reapportionment Commission to address the practice of prison gerrymandering. Because of this change, the state counted most incinerated people in their homes instead of in prison cells when drawing new legislative district lines.

As quoted in the press release, the report shows the following:

Every single county — and every state legislative district — is missing a portion of its population to incarceration in state prison.

While Philadelphia County sends the most people to prison, the much smaller Venango County has the highest imprisonment rate of any county, at 452 per 100,000 residents.

There are dramatic differences in imprisonment rates within communities. For example, in Philadelphia, one of the most racially segregated cities in the nation, residents of the Nicetown neighborhood are more than fifty times as likely to be imprisoned than residents of the Center City-West neighborhood.

Courtesy of the Prison Policy Initiative and The Public Interest Law Center

Below is a chart of Midstate counties that includes:

People incarcerated in state prison The methodology for this section can be found here.

County population including prisoner s This is the total population of the county as reflected in the 2020 Census plus the imprisoned population.

s Imprisonment per 100,000 people This is the number of imprisoned people divided by the total population and then multiplied by 100,000. It allows a ready comparison of the frequency of imprisonment between each county of different population sizes.



County Number of people in state prison (2020) County Population Including Prisoners (2020) Imprisonment rate per 100,000 people Adams 177 104,029 170 Cumberland 267 257,729 104 Dauphin 1,039 287,440 361 Franklin 340 165,272 218 Juniata 40 23,549 170 Lancaster 1,018 554,002 184 Lebanon 356 143,613 248 Mifflin 104 46,247 225 Perry 99 45,941 215 York 800 457,238 175 Data pulled from prisonpolicy.org

To read the report in its entirety, click here.