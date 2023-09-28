(WHTM) — The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts has announced the appointment of Mary Oliveira as its new president and CEO.

Oliveira’s appointment will be effective November 6.

“It’s an honor to be named president and CEO of Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,”

said Mary Oliveira. “The Whitaker Center is the unwavering cornerstone of Harrisburg, where

science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics come to life in tangible ways. I am

dedicated to fostering a dynamic environment, with our purposeful-driven team, that ignites

the spark of curiosity, discovery, and innovation in Central Pennsylvania and beyond.”

In her position as CEO, Oliveira will have responsibilities including strategic planning, financial stewardship, and community engagement, according to the center.

Her role will also include guiding the center in its mission to expand access to STEAM

programming in the greater Central Pennsylvania area, particularly to underserved populations.

“On behalf of the Whitaker Center Board of Directors, it is with great enthusiasm and

confidence that we welcome Mary Oliveira,” Marsha Everton, board chair for the Whitaker Center

for Science and the Arts said. “She has a proven track record of fostering meaningful community

engagement and advancing educational and cultural programs, and we are excited to embark

on this journey together. As Whitaker Center prepares to celebrate 25 years in the Central PA

region in 2024, we look forward to Mary’s guidance and strong leadership as we continue to

inspire, engage, and educate our community through innovative STEAM initiatives.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Before taking on her position at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, Oliveira’s career included working at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry as vice president of member growth and strategy/chief membership officer, working at PSECU as senior manager of business development. Her most recent position was chief operating officer of Color & Culture, a Harrisburg-based marketing agency.

Oliveira has also done volunteer work with organizations including Capital Area Girls on the

Run and Rotary Club of Harrisburg, among others. She was also recently appointed to Gov. Josh

Shapiro’s Advisory Commission for Women and the Women’s Leadership Network Advisory

Council for United Way of the Capital Region.