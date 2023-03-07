HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ted Black, President and CEO of the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, will step down next month.

According to the Whitaker Center, Black will be taking a new position at an educational institution in Pittsburgh effective April 23.

The Whitaker Center’s Board of Directors and leadership team will oversee the day-to-day operations.

The Board of Directors will initiate a nationwide search for the center’s next President and CEO.

“Whitaker’s Board of Directors would like to thank Ted for his steadfast commitment to the organization and greater Central PA community and wish him well in his future endeavors.”