SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year.

The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The “Whose Live Anyway?” improv consists of 90 minutes of improvised comedy and songs that are all based on audience suggestions. The cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will invent scenes right in front of the audience. Audience participation is key to the show; if you bring suggestions, you might end up on stage.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. You can order them here or you can call the Luhrs Center Box Office at 717-477-SHOW.

There will be musical direction by Bob Derkach alongside the comedic improv.