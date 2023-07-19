HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Most of the 22 vendors displaced from the gutted western “brick building,” as it’s commonly known, of the Broad Street market met with city leaders to see the first visual depiction of the temporary market due to open in August.

The verdict?

“From what we saw today, the plans for the ‘temporary permanent’ market structure are wonderful,” said Donnie Farner, whose “Doggie Delights” biscuit bakery burned in the fire. That’s notable, because Farner said he didn’t feel that way when earlier ideas emerged of temporarily relocating the market outside Midtown Harrisburg.

“All of us were just hoping to stay somewhere where the community had easy access to the vendors,” Farner said, speaking between the surviving “stone building” on the south side of westbound Verbeke Street, just east of Third Street, and the land immediately north where a tent will house the market as soon as August and for as long as two years, according to city estimates. “We’re so happy to actually be right here.”

“It’s their livelihood,” said Dr. John Sygielski, the market’s chairman (who also serves as the president of HACC). “And for them telling us they didn’t want to go, we listened to them.”

Farner said his top priority was the market’s location.

Next step, according to city spokesman Matt Maisel: Finding out which vendors want to move into the temporary market. Brick building vendors have until the end of the week to notify the city.

City leaders said they also addressed vendor questions about why the displaced brick building vendors couldn’t just squeeze into the still-open stone building in the meantime. The answer: There’s just no safe and comfortable way to fit more businesses in there.