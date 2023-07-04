HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rather pleasant weather was good news for big Fourth of July events like Harrisburg’s food truck festival!

There was no rain and it wasn’t too hot or humid — about the best you can ask for in July.

The city welcomed 48 food truck vendors to Riverfront Park, which means there were 48 different personal stories and the people who inspired them.

“Rosie is my grandmother, which I call her Bubba because bubba is Slovak for grandma,” Rosie’s granddaughter and owner of Rosie’s Pierogies food truck Ashley Hamilton said. “Which doesn’t sound very Slovak or Polish at all, I know.”

But the name “Bubba” was not the only thing not Slovak or Polish at this food truck.

“We added jalapeño into one of them, so we have a spicy jalapeño pierogi,” Hamilton added.

Like a lot of us, Hamilton is part of the American melting pot and she still honors Bubba’s traditions by cooking her recipes.

“Small town weddings, and they’d be 500 people and she would cook for them,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is part of three generations of pierogi-makers.

“We boil everything. Nothing in here is fried,” she said.

Even if Bubba never imagined her old-world pierogis being cooked in something as extravagant as a food truck.

“I don’t know anybody else who would wear their face on a shirt and it not be, like, narcissistic or anything. You know what I mean? But not bubba. Not bubba, no. She wears that proudly and she can. She’s 91,” Hamilton said.

If Hamilton — six decades younger — looks busy in the food truck, it’s not even half of it.

“I’m a full-time school counselor at an elementary school,” she said.

An elementary school counselor and a pierogi food truck operator seem like totally different lines of work. But are they?

“I’m always talking to kids about, you know, never giving up and doing what you want to do,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton wanted a pierogi truck. So what was her reaction when Harrisburg picked Rosie’s Pierogies to be a part of the big food truck festival?

“I was really excited,” she added.