(WHTM) — The sunrise is looking a bit different in the northeastern United States this week. So what’s going on?

From Pennsylvania, New York, New England and even down into the Mid-Atlantic, a hazy red sunrise was seen on Tuesday morning and more red sunrises are expected throughout this week.

The red color is caused by haze coming from more than 400 wildfires currently burning across Canada.

More than half of the fires are not under control.