PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the month of April knocking on our door, there comes a risk of severe weather. Many parts of the country have dealt with severe wind, rain, and tornadoes over the last few weeks.

The good news is that we here in the Midstate, we will not be seeing the intense storms that the Midwest and south have been receiving. But, there is a slight risk of severe weather when it comes to Saturday, April 1. The morning may have some rain and a rumble of thunder, but nothing severe.

The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, as a cold front sweeps through the region on Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The abc27 weather team says that there may not be much rain associated with the storms, with most places seeing half an inch of rain when it is all said and done.

Before the thunderstorms that are coming on Saturday afternoon and the evening, there are going to be very gusty winds. The Midstate is under a wind advisory until early Sunday morning. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected, especially in higher elevations.

Sunday remains dry, but breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s, according to the abc27 weather team.