(WHTM) — The Fourth of July weekend is upon us. This means cookouts, celebrations, and fun outside.

But will storms put a damper on those plans? Possibly.

According to the abc27 weather team, the good news is that the wildfire smoke we have seen will finally be out of the Midstate by Saturday. But the sun will not be making a significant appearance as clouds and a few storms may impact the region.

The National Weather Service has some portions of the region under a slight risk of severe storms for Sunday. This means that some storms that form may become strong to severe. The main threats, according to the abc27 weather team are strong winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall.

The storms are more likely to occur in the afternoon time on Sunday. The weather team also says that storms may also be in the forecast for Monday.

The July 4 holiday on Tuesday sees fewer rain chances, which will be great for cookouts and fireworks. More information on Midstate’s weather can be seen by clicking here.