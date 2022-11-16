CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wilson College officially announced the introduction of ‘Wilson College Online’ on Nov. 16, 2022.

Wilson College Online, is an asynchronous, online option for students who may not be able to attend in-person courses at set times for a variety of reasons.

According to Wilson College, this new digital pathway to a degree will allow students from all over the country to consider Wilson College as a viable option.

“Launching Wilson College Online is a momentous occasion in the 153-year history of the college,” said Wesley R. Fugate, Ph.D., Wilson College President. “Wilson has always been proud to provide access to post-secondary education, and these new online offerings will help ensure that an affordable, transformative education is available to those, such as adult learners, who need the convenience of learning online.”

According to Wilson College, the new online option will offer multiple undergraduate degree programs, such as accounting, criminal justice, business management, healthcare, and more.

In addition to the online-undergraduate programs, Wilson College Online will also offer Master’s programs including nursing, education, and applied leadership.

“As the needs of the students have evolved, so has Wilson,” President Fugate continued.

According to Wilson College’s website, their new online undergraduate programs will cost approximately $400 dollars per credit hour, and $450 per credit hour for their undergraduate nursing program. Online graduate programs will be about $515 per credit hour, and about $530 per credit hour for their graduate nursing program.

For more information on Wilson College and its new online programs, you can visit their website.

Wilson College was founded in 1869 and is located at 1015 Philadelphia Ave. om Chambersburg, and is home to a 300-acre campus.