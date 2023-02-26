HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a fire that spread from a barn to a home due to wind on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to Northeast Adams Fire and EMS, crews arrived on the scene of a fire on the 1400 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, Adams County. When crews arrived they found a barn that was fully involved in a fire and was extending into a three-story home.

Northeast Adams Fire and EMS states that due to the wind, a blow torch effect from the barn on fire led to it spreading through the home. Crews had to retreat for a time due to a sagging roof on one side of the structure.

A brush fire also started due to the winds blowing the fire.

Eventually, crews were able to go back inside to finish putting the fire out. No word on if anyone was in the house or if there were any injuries as a result of the fire, and around 15 personnel responded to the incident