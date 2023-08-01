CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You can become a hometown hero, and all you have to do is bring your appetite!

The 8th annual Wing Madness Contest features 15 restaurants from the east and west shores and will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Appalachian Harley Davidson Dealership on the Carlisle Pike.

Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for high schoolers., the Pennsylvania National Guard and their families, and community events centering around veterans.

