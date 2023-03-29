HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After weeks of anticipation, this year’s remarkable women contest has come to a close.

All of the finalists came to the abc27 studio on Wednesday, March 29, as we celebrated all they’ve accomplished.

This year’s remarkable women winner is Julie Walker. Congratulations!

Walker has helped save several lives here in the Midstate. She started the Peyton Walker Foundation in honor of her daughter who died from sudden cardiac arrest.

“I pulled out her t-shirt that she was wearing when she died, and it said on that t-shirt, ‘What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others in the world remains and is immortal.’ If that’s not a message and an inspiration to do something with her death, I don’t know what was,” said Walker.

The foundation raises awareness for heart screenings, holds CPR training courses, and donates AEDs.

“I’m not a remarkable woman. I am a heartbroken mom who is so blessed to be surrounded by a remarkable village,” Walker added.

abc27’s other three other finalists, Nancy Chavez, Marcie Taylor, and Lori Serratelli, joined us in the studio.

Chavez runs a camp and various therapy programs for children who’ve experienced domestic violence. Taylor helps people who are grieving by offering support programs and resources at “Drew’s Hope Grief Center.” Serratelli helps children going through tough times through Dauphin County’s court-appointed special advocates (CASA) for children program, which she started and operates.

All these women are making a major impact on our local communities.

“Watching all these incredible stories of these truly remarkable women has been so inspiring throughout the entire month of March, following along. And I’m just honored to be in the same class as them honestly,” Walker said.

