MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More information on how to buy and play Match 6 Lotto can be found here.

The winning ticket matched all six of the winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45.

There were more than 40,300 Match 6 Lotto tickets that also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to be sure to check every ticket, every time.