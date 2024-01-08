ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that two winning raffle tickets were drawn. One of the winning tickets was sold in Adams County.

The winning ticket numbers, 00488182 and 00454354, were randomly drawn from among more than 84,300 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between December 26, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Turkey Hill, located at 639 Main St. in McSherrystown, Adams County. The other ticket was sold in Philadelphia.

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle featured eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, which lead up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.