DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County.

The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tickets were sold at the Karns located at 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, and the Sheetz located at 1455 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, between Dec. 20 and 26, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Players can check whether they have a winning ticket by scanning it with the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery app or at a lottery retailer.

Millionaire Raffle winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim their $50,000 prize in person; it cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail, the lottery noted.

The Millionaire Raffle culminates in a drawing on Jan. 7, 2023. Players including winners should keep their Millionaire Raffle tickets until then because it is possible for a ticket to win in an earlier drawing and in the Jan. 7 drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.