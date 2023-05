HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A winning Powerball with Power Play Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The $150,000 ticket had the winning numbers 21-26-30-45-47, and the red Powerball® 23 and was sold at the Speedway on Paxton Street.

The Speedway also receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year to claim their prize and winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket.