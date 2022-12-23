MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the winter storm impacting the Midstate, many people are without power or encountering driving hazards.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, below are the current power outages that have been reported across the Midstate.

PPL:

Cumberland: 861 customers affected

Dauphin: 673 customers affected

Juniata: 511 customers affected

Lancaster: 3,918 customers affected

Perry: 2,603 customers affected

York: 2,518 customers affected

FirstEnergy/Penelec:

Cumberland: 522 customers affected

Dauphin: 456 customers affected

Franklin: 932 customers affected

Lebanon: 779 customers affected

York: 1853 customers affected

PECO:

York: 259 customers affected

Along with power outages, 511PA is reporting over a dozen reports of trees down, wires down, or flooding on roadways.

For information on how to stay prepared in case of a power outage, click here

The abc27 weather team says wind gusts up to 50-60 mph can occur as temperatures sink into the teens by this afternoon. This is a powerful front that will deliver extreme cold behind it. We will also see temperatures dipping from the teens into the single digits overnight.

The winds will continue to howl and wind chill values of -10 to -20 are likely from late today through early Saturday.