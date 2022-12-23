MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the winter storm impacting the Midstate, many people are without power or encountering driving hazards.
As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, below are the current power outages that have been reported across the Midstate.
- Cumberland: 861 customers affected
- Dauphin: 673 customers affected
- Juniata: 511 customers affected
- Lancaster: 3,918 customers affected
- Perry: 2,603 customers affected
- York: 2,518 customers affected
- Cumberland: 522 customers affected
- Dauphin: 456 customers affected
- Franklin: 932 customers affected
- Lebanon: 779 customers affected
- York: 1853 customers affected
- York: 259 customers affected
Along with power outages, 511PA is reporting over a dozen reports of trees down, wires down, or flooding on roadways.
For information on how to stay prepared in case of a power outage, click here
The abc27 weather team says wind gusts up to 50-60 mph can occur as temperatures sink into the teens by this afternoon. This is a powerful front that will deliver extreme cold behind it. We will also see temperatures dipping from the teens into the single digits overnight.
The winds will continue to howl and wind chill values of -10 to -20 are likely from late today through early Saturday.