LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A winter storm hit the Midstate Thursday morning, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Around noon, conditions seemed to be improving, with icy precipitation shifting to rain for many areas. PennDOT lifted most travel restrictions on the Midstate’s major roadways around 11 on Thursday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There was an incident in Lancaster County in which a vehicle hit a plow, but no one was seriously injured in that or any of the five crashes the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to on Thursday morning, police said.

PennDOT said there was not significant snow anywhere in the Midstate. They expect freezing rain and rain to continue through the day and are monitoring conditions.

“For what we would consider really our first winter storm…I’d say that we actually did very well. We had no major crashes, we had no equipment failure for us, and manpower issues — we had enough staffing to be able to handle this,” said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler.

PennDOT says drivers should be on the lookout for black ice, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and roads that don’t get much sunlight.