HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is raising awareness for its resources available to grandparents raising grandchildren.

State officials say the overdose epidemic has caused more grandparents to fill the role of parents in Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is estimated that around half a million children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives.

“In their renewed role as a guardian, caregiver, or quasi-parent, grandparents often face a myriad of emotional and financial challenges,” Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jen Smith said.

The Department of Human Services is coordinating support for nearly 83,000 grandparents caring for their grandchildren. The Department of aging also has a caregiver support program that can help the grandparents get the assistance they need.