HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called lawmakers to Harrisburg on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, for a special session to help survivors of childhood sexual assault.

The legislature did not do much on the constitutional amendment regarding childhood sex assault, but a GOP lawmaker who nominated Mark Rozzi for speaker of the house less than a week ago is now calling for him to resign.

abc27’s reporter Dennis Owens was at the Pennsylvania Capitol to get answers.

Shaun Dougherty, a survivor of childhood sexual assault and an advocate for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, is no stranger to the Capitol. Dougherty fought for years to open a window allowing survivors to sue beyond the statute of limitations.

Now, Dougherty is back on the front lines as rumors that Republicans want a voter ID amendment in exchange for the sex abuse amendment spread.

“You’re going to wager your child’s sexual innocence over some other constitutional amendment that some lobbyist who bought you a steak last night for dinner wants,” said Dougherty.

In mere seconds, the senate gaveled in and out of Governor Wolf’s special session without doing anything.

Republicans are prioritizing the voter ID amendment, making it “SB 1,” but say they support the survivor bill.

“The senate side is on the record, we think it’s an issue we should be passing and we had passed in a prior session and we’re gonna go that direction again,” said Senator Chris Gebhard (R-Lebanon).

“It’s time to stop making them wait. It’s a sorry thing, but when you make them wait we actually lose more,” said Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware).

The State House, without rules and structure, is currently very murky.

Republican sex abuse survivor Jim Gregory, who nominated Democrat sex abuse survivor Mark Rozzi for speaker last week, rescinded it in a letter on Monday, Jan. 9, claiming Rozzi went back on a promise to switch to an Independent.

The letter concluded with, “As a result of your broken promises I must sadly and respectfully ask for you to immediately resign the office of speaker.”

At the governor’s call, rank and file members were in Harrisburg. But was the trip worthwile?

“Right now, we are in a holding pattern,” said Representative Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia).

“Every time I come to this building I say, ‘Nothing is going to shock me this time.’ And yet within an hour of being in this building, I’m shocked every time,” Dougherty said.

For perspective, Harrisburg has seen hundreds of years of government, but it’s never seen this before.