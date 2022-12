YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away.

Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Flags are to remain at half-staff throughout Pennsylvania until the evening of Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.