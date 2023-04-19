HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — A woman was arrested by Harrisburg Police after a fatal car accident that took place on July 21, 2022.

Harrisburg Police say 21-year-old Talia Holton was arrested on Tuesday, April 19, for allegedly being the person responsible and fleeing an accident on North 17th and Regina Streets.

Harrisburg Police say when officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found two vehicles that appeared to have collided at the intersection.

Holton, of Harrisburg, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, receiving stolen property, accidents to attended motor vehicle, as well as other summary offenses.

According to court records Holton is being held at the Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail.