CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a hospital security officer in Camp Hill.

According to East Pennsboro Township Police, Totiana Huntley was arrested after officers responded to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on Sept. 27.

Police say Huntley allegedly assaulted an on-duty security officer who sustained injuries during the assault.

Huntley was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. She was charged with aggravated assault of a designated individual, institutional vandalism to an educational facility, and harassment.

Huntley remains in the Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post bail.