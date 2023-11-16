DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman was arrested for attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Wednesday in Dauphin County over a payment dispute.

Pennsylvania State Police say Kaay Chanel, 23, of Tennessee was invited to partake in “illicit activities” with the man at his home and asked for $2,000.

Chanel allegedly shot the man in the chest after he didn’t pay her. After he was shot, State Police say he ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The victim was taken Hershey Medical Center and is expected to survive.

While they were on the way to the scene, Troopers saw Chanel’s vehicle and a pursuit began after attempting to to pull her.

A Trooper was almost hit during the pursuit, which ended in a “park and ride” lot along Lebanon Road in Lancaster County. Chanel was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Chanel faces charges of attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other related ones.