OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown.

According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of her injuries from the crash, police reported.

The woman’s name has not yet been released, nor have the conditions of anyone else involved in the three-vehicle accident. Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.