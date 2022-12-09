GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.

A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took the exit ramp and left the shoulder of the ramp, hitting the back of the tractor-trailer, State Police reported.

After hitting the tractor-trailer, the Toyota re-entered the exit ramp, slide sideways, and came to a final stop on the shoulder of the ramp, according to police.

Police said the Toyota’s driver sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital, but the front passenger of the Toyota was entrapped in the vehicle and died from her injuries.

The passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Wayne, Pennsylvania, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office around 1:30 p.m., according to State Police.