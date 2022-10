PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.

Police say the 51-year-old woman from Fort Loudon was driving a GMC Sierra on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when she began to drift into the berm on the side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

She then hit a mailbox and drifted into a yard before hitting a tree, police say, sustaining a fatal injury in the crash.