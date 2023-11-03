CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old Hershey woman has died after she was hit by a car in Dauphin County on Tuesday, October 31.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 2:43 p.m. on Dogwood Drive, just south of Woodbine Drive in Conewago Township.

When police arrived they determined that the car’s front end struck the woman, who was a pedestrian on the edge of the road.

The woman was then transported to Hershey Medical Center for head trauma and loss of consciousness. While she was at the medical center, she died from her injuries.