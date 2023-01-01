WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the crosswalk at West Main Street and Mulberry Street around 7:45 p.m. Police say a 61-year-old woman was struck and fatally injured.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time due to pending notification to the family.

The driver of the vehicle was identified and the incident is currently being investigated.