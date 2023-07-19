FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after a crash took place in Franklin County on July 17.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. in Antrim Township.

Police say the woman was travelling east on Williamson Road when she drifted across the double yellow lines into the and collided another vehicle that was travelling in the west bound lane.

The impact caused the woman’s vehicle to spin and for the other vehicle to roll onto its drivers side, according to police.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed away following the crash.