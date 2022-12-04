FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after a car crash occurred in Franklin County on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a 59-year-old woman died after she was involved in a vehicle crash.

Police say that the unrestrained 59-year-old driver was traveling in the area of the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County at around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. There were reportedly eight other occupants in the vehicle besides the driver. The coroner’s office states that the condition of the other passengers is not known.

The woman was transported from the scene to Wellspan York Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The name of the woman is not being released until additional family is notified.