HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman died overnight after a house fire on New Year’s Day in Harrisburg, according to the city’s fire chief.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline says the fire happened at a home on 2326 Berryhill Street around 6:20 p.m. and that there were reports of a person stuck inside. Crews arrived on scene within minutes and confirmed there was a person inside.

A woman who was inside the second-floor bedroom where the fire started was pulled from the fire and treated by EMS on the scene for her life-threatening injuries.

Enterline states that the woman died from her injuries overnight at Leigh Valley Burn Center after she was flown there for advanced treatment. Her identity was not released pending family notification.

An investigation was able to determine that the fire started from smoking in the bed, Enterline says.

Firefighters at the scene were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes, and only the bedroom on the second floor of the rowhome was damaged.

“Sadly, today we lost a member of our community to the ravages of fire,” Enterline said in a statement. “A day of celebration of the New Year quickly turned into a solemn evening for the family, our City, and the members of the Bureau of Fire who valiantly tried to preserve life and property last night on Berryhill Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family, and our fire and EMS personnel as they process the loss of a precious life.”

A total of 19 firefighters aided in extinguishing the fire.