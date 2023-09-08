DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An 80-year-old woman has died after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 22 in Dauphin County on Thursday, September 7.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 4:47 p.m. in East Hanover Township during overcast and heavy rain conditions.

Police said the drivers of a 2011 Honda and a 2004 Pontiac were in the far left turn lane to merge north onto Crawford Lane when the Honda turned north without proper clearance and into the travel path of a 2021 Ford.

The right passenger side of the Honda then collided with the front left of the Ford. The Ford then span and hit the front of the front of the Pontiac.

The 80-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, died on scene, according to police.

The driver of the Honda and the two occupants of the Ford were also injured and taken to Hershey Medical Center for their injuries.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene and entered into evidence.