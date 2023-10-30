(WHTM) — A woman has died in Franklin County after a crash involving an Axis Off-road Utility Vehicle (UTV) on Oct. 28.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the UTV was being driven on a private property in Quincy Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and pin the female passenger underneath.
State Police said the 62-year-old Waynesboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.