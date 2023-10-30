(WHTM) — A woman has died in Franklin County after a crash involving an Axis Off-road Utility Vehicle (UTV) on Oct. 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the UTV was being driven on a private property in Quincy Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and pin the female passenger underneath.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police said the 62-year-old Waynesboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.