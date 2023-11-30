LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman faces arson charges after police say she caused a fire that displaced 20 people in Lancaster County.

According to charges filed by the Ephrata Police Department, Savanna Parsons, 30, “intentionally” caused the fire at the twelve-unit apartment building located at the 500 block of East Main Street on Aug. 8.

“This investigation revealed enough evidence to conclude that Parsons intentionally ignited the alcohol by introducing the open flame of the lighter to the rubbing alcohol,” the investigating PSP Fire Marshal wrote in his report, the complaint states.

When police arrived at the scene of the fire, at about 11:40 p.m., flames were shooting out of Parsons’ apartment and moving up the building, the criminal complaint states. Police then evacuated the apartment and an adjacent one.

Police said that Parsons claimed she put a long-stemmed lighter and bottle of rubbing alcohol on her bed as she was cleaning out her dresser. Police say that Parson claimed the rubbing alcohol might have spilled on her bed but there was no flame before the fire.

Parsons stated to police that she walked away from her bed and when she turned around, she saw there was a fire. According to the complaint, she claimed to have evacuated with the fire extinguisher, which she could not start.

It was noted in the criminal complaint that Parsons said she was behind on rent and was given an extension by her landlord, but she still would not be able to pay it in full.

The complaint states that one person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the fire.

It took emergency crews about three hours to extinguish the fire and the Central Pennsylvania Disaster Action Team assisted those that were displaced from the fire.

Parsons faces numerous felony charges of arson and aggravated arson, according to online court documents. She is currently locked up in Lancaster County Jail on cash bail set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.